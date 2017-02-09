Military Museum solves medals mystery

MEDALS: Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum volunteers John Meyers (left) and Michael Charteris (right) with descendants of the Gallantry medals of First World War naval officer William Terlaur, Betty Hartfiel and her husband Brian.

WHAT Betty Hartfiel thought was a hoax call ended up uncovering lost heirlooms now displayed at the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum.

The Bracken Ridge grandmother made the trip to Maryborough several weeks ago to see what the museum researchers had found.

Museum volunteer and war historian Michael Charteris said he was always looking for war memorabilia online. "I found on ebay in England a World War I trio which belonged to William Terlaur, but the guy was also up for a Civilian Sea Gallantry medal,” Michael said. "I spoke with John Meyers and we did the research and found it's unique for Gallipoli.

"This fella served on the HMS Agamemnon for the opening bombardment in the Dardanelles, then served on the HMS Lord Nelson where he did his time in Gallipoli.

"As a sailor he was mentioned in dispatches for gallantry in action, grand action, on Gallipoli and then on December 20, 1915 he was noted for the gallantry of saving people at the wreck of the Steam Pinnace 183.”

With that little bit of information, Michael's research uncovered a picture of William Terlaur with his Sea Gallantry medal.

Michael said they then did further research.

"Upon researching the name Terlaur on Google came a Goodlife magazine for Illawara Retirment Trust,” he said.

"Betty and Brian Hartfiel were in that magazine talking about their relative. The couple visit the museum and brought with them a swag of information and documents.”

Betty said she was very dubious when receiving the call. "I actually thought it was a hoax call when he said 'it's John Meyers here; he said I have got one of your relative's medals - I have got a war gallantry medal' and I knew straightaway who it was because William was the only one to receive one,” Betty said.

"John started saying his name and I thought, 'now he is going to ask for my bank details - $200 or $400 or something but he's not going to get it'.

"But the more he spoke the more I realised this was a genuine fellow.

"I was so excited - we were on the phone from about half past eight to 10 o'clock. He said, 'I'm jotting down as we were going' and he was jotting, jotting, jotting.

"I laughed because my great-grandma who was William's great aunty, she came out at 15 on the ship The Royal Dane but the man she married came out to Maryborough on The Sultana in 1864, so not too long after the first ship.”

Betty said she loved researching her descendants.

"I said to my grandmother, who lived to 94, asking about our heritage with the olive skin and I asked her where we came from.

"My grandmother said to leave the past dead and buried but like a good little granddaughter I disobeyed.”

The grandmother herself now said she had found that William's father was also in the navy and William's grandfather was a Chelsea pensioner and was a leading shipbuilder in the Royal Naval dockyards of Plymouth. "William is my first cousin twice removed, which is my great-grandmother was his aunty,” Betty said.

A photo of First World War naval officer William Terlaur. Boni Holmes

"My aunty who has Terlaur in her Christian name had three children who all went into the navy unknowingly of their relative's history.

"I have picked up another relative from doing the same research, she has descended from my great-grandma's only surviving sister.

"We were comparing notes and it was really fantastic to meet up with her and she was so excited too.

"It's been a wonderful journey and it has been a real challenge. I have spent of most of my time doing this ... I am very amazed with the finding of these medals - and glad to see them on display.”