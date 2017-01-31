Minister visits M'boro to discuss boosting industry

MARYBOROUGH is in the spotlight with leaders of Queensland's $20 billion manufacturing industry attending the first regional meeting of the Industry and Manufacturing Advisory Group (IMAG) at Downer Rail today.

Minister for State Development Dr Anthony Lynham will join Downer Group's Andrew Spink and other IMAG members to discuss ways to increase Queensland's productivity and employment growth and improve access to domestic and global supply chain opportunities.

"I look forward to touring Downer Rail and inspecting a recently installed waterjet cutter that is allowing the company to fulfil three new contracts worth almost $1 billion over the next 10 years and creating up to 60 new jobs in the Maryborough region," Dr Lynham said.

Dr Anthony Lynham, Minister for State Development and Min for Natural Resources and Mines. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK240616criver6

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said he was proud to be part of a government that has a clear vision to support manufacturing and grow industry and jobs in Maryborough.

"From day one of being elected I have stated that manufacturing is vital for our electorate and have fought hard with the local workers and management to secure contracts for Downer Rail," Mr Saunders said.

"It is great that this company has confidence in our magnificent local workforce and is looking to expand into the future."