33°
Lifestyle

Mischievous moggie rides rails to Rocky

Pam McKay
| 31st Dec 2016 6:00 AM
Capricorn Animal Aid cat co-ordinator Rochelle Vycke with Big Red, who caught the train from Maryborough to Rockhampton.
Capricorn Animal Aid cat co-ordinator Rochelle Vycke with Big Red, who caught the train from Maryborough to Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK301216abigred4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HE'S the train-travelling tom cat melting hearts on his incredible journey.

Big Red, as he's been affectionately dubbed, jumped aboard the north-bound Spirit of Queensland at the Maryborough West train station on Wednesday night and made the 400km trip to Rockhampton.

He was taken in that night by Queensland Rail catering attendant Kiah Joyce (pictured), who was working on the train, and is now in the care of Capricorn Animal Aid cat co-ordinator Rochelle Vycke. Both women are convinced that the sneaky stowaway is not a stray because he is so affectionate and is house- trained.

Kiah said the train had left Maryborough after 7.30pm on Wednesday when the supervisor alerted her and fellow staff to Big Red's presence.

"He had been running around one of the carriages and they took him to the staff area. They fed him and gave him some water and he slept on one of the staff seats all the way to Rockhampton," she said.

"He was no trouble. He was quite happy and made himself at home.

"Apparently a lady had seen him get on (at Maryborough) and had tried to get him off the train but the doors closed before she had the chance."

Kiah decided she would take Big Red home with her when the train arrived in Rockhampton.

She contacted her partner, who met her at the station with the cat cage.

"He didn't want to get in the cat cage. He wouldn't have a bar of it," Kiah said. "He was happy for us to curl him up in a blanket and to be nursed all the way home.

"I feel like he's definitely someone's pet. He's very affectionate and very loving and he's litter trained."

On Thursday, Kiah took Big Red to a Rockhampton vet surgery and found that he was not microchipped.

While she would have loved to keep the friendly feline - she has two adopted pets of her own - she reluctantly surrendered him to Capricorn Animal Aid.

Kiah said further investigations found that Big Red had befriended the station cat at Maryborough West and had been seen there regularly in the past couple of weeks.

Rochelle is now spreading the word on Facebook in the hope the owners come forward. "He's a beautiful boy," she said. "He's very cuddly and unlike a lot of toms, he's not aggressive at all. Because he is so loving we are sure he has a loving home somewhere and we would dearly love to get him back there.

"I would say he's probably four or five years old. He's got a particularly big head and he almost reminds me of a miniature lion."

Big Red is currently staying in Rochelle's "guest room" and is lapping up the attention from her family.

"The kids love him. My daughter Ciara, 5, sat and read him a story last night as he fell asleep," she said.

"I've never had a case like this before. It's a beautiful story of a mischievous cat."

To temporarily foster Big Red, contact Rochelle on 0488 229 877.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  capricorn animal aid maryborough west queensland rail spirit of queensland tom cat

UPDATE: Three men rescued in two days across Wide Bay

UPDATE: Three men rescued in two days across Wide Bay

One man had a suspected broken leg, while the other has sustained possible neck injuries.

Weather: Hot, stormy start to 2017 predicted

Year 12 Urangan High students (L) Kyhl Kershaw, William Walthall, Zac Lovekin and Alex Williams make the most of the great spring weather to go sailboarding in their Aquatics class.

Patchy storms and heavy showers could be on their way.

A look at Fraser Coast's sporting calendar for 2017

ON TRACK: Zoran Fitzek at the Nordic Sport Central Coast Regional Championships held at Bundaberg Region Athletics Complex on Sunday, 7 February 2016. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

The region will host a number of major events this year.

Watch as a Land Cruiser rolls off a barge and into the ocean

A Landcruiser disappears into the water between Inskip Point and Fraser Island.

What a way to finish the year

Local Partners

Mischievous moggie rides rails to Rocky

An adventurous tom cat jumped aboard the north-bound Spirit of Queensland at the Maryborough West train station on Wednesday and made the trip to Rockhampton.

Ice rink will stay in Hervey Bay a little bit longer

Frozen Wonderland Ice Skating, Hervey Bay - Two year old Alexis Gadsby held onto mum and dad's hands to skate her way around the rink.

Great news for Fraser Coast ice skating enthusiasts.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Bring on 2017: Fraser Coast events to celebrate NYE

New Years Eve - Torquay Beach. Fireworks light up the night sky at Torquay.

Plenty of events to welcome you to the new year.

M*A*S*H actor William Christopher dies

M*A*S*H actor William Christopher dies

WILLIAM Christopher, best known as the US Army priest Father Francis Mulcahy on the hit TV comedy "M*A*S*H," has died at the age of 84.

ABC’s New Year’s Eve coverage divides viewers

The ABC left viewers unimpressed with its NYE coverage, again

Kylie Minogue wants a quiet 2017

Singer Kylie Minogue

KYLIE Minogue talks 2017 and Aussie Christmas

Carrie Fisher's death leads to $50 million payout to Disney

Carrie Fisher died on December 27.

Disney set to receive $50 million insurance payout

Dwayne Johnson bought his dad a car

Dwayne Johnson and his dad in a picture the star shared on his Instagram page.

The Rock shared his dad's backstory with fans

What's on the big screen this week

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie Passengers.

TWO new movies join the wealth of films on at the cinemas.

Zsa Zsa Gabor laid to rest

Zsa Zsa Gabor was laid to rest at an intimate ceremony on Friday

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 Auction in...

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

LUXURY FOR LESS

7 McIntyre Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Master with walk in robe and en suite Study. Modern Kitchen. Large outside entertainment areas. Nestled in a quiet cul de sac location. 800m...

LAKEFRONT HOME FOR IMMEDIATE SALE

87 Alexander Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

This lake front property so close to the beach is everything you could ask for! Beautiful gardens, private spa, solar electricity, entertaining terrace, double...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!