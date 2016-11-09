Mixed emotions across Fraser Coast after Trump's victory

MICHAEL Patmore watched the coverage of the United States of America presidential election from his Hervey Bay home yesterday.



His house wasn't hard to miss - it was the one with United States flag waving from the roof.

As Donald Trump was announced the 45th President of the United States, Mr Patmore cheered.



While many people across the world shocked by Mr Trump's win over rival Hillary Clinton, Mr Patmore was not.



"I called Trump the winner six months ago," he said.



"I'm very happy; he will change America and parts of the Western world."



"He will get rid of political correctness."

Mr Patmore said he had no fears of any negative effects that Mr Trump could cause.



"I don't think he'll do anything bad," Mr Patmore said.



"He'll have the congress looking over him and he'll be mixing with bureaucrats- I don't think he will be able to."



Mr Patmore does not have roots in the United States, but has regularly visited the country since he was 21-years-old.



"I put the American flag out on American public holidays, and today for the election," he said.



However not everyone is as excited as Mr Patmore about Mr Trump becoming leader of the free world.

Especially not United States native George Seymour.



The Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor was left speechless after Mr Trump's triumph.



The Hillary Clinton supporter has described the country's voting results as a "mass act of stupidity".



"It is absolutely terrifying," he said.



"This is Donald Trump, who now has custody of USA's nuclear arsenal."



Cr Seymour hasn't lived in the United States since 1993 and said he won't be rushing back, especially now.



"I certainly would not move there while he's president," Cr Seymour said.



"Rational, sane people should get involved in the political process.



"If unreasonable people get involved, it's nut cases that get elected."

Cr Seymour expressed his dislike of the politician earlier this year.



Mr Trump, a Republican, was announced the new President of the United States yesterday afternoon after defeating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.