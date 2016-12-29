32°
News

MOANA?! Disney doppelganger found in Hervey Bay

Matthew McInerney
| 29th Dec 2016 9:48 AM Updated: 10:50 AM
Hervey Bay's own Disney dopplegangers.
Hervey Bay's own Disney dopplegangers. Contributed

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MOANA Clark didn't quite expect to have friend Emma Ruffe pulling overtime as an agent today.

The Bayaroma employee has embraced the "15 minutes of fame" since a photo of her and brother Thomas went viral.

"We were just laughing about it," Moana said.

"We took a photo and I sent it to my boss, then Emma posted it on Facebook and it's gone viral.

"We're quite busy (at Bayaroma) today but I've had a few stares."

The pair share a striking resemblance to the major characters from Disney flick Moana.

Pictured with toy versions of Moana (Moana) and Maui (Thomas), the image has already been shared hundreds of times across various Facebook pages.

The animated adventure film is now showing in cinemas, but the real Moana apparently works at the thriving Torquay business

It started as a chance encounter with a Maui figure Moana found in Big W.

She made it made the perfect Christmas present for visiting Thomas, who has since started the journey back to his Wollongong home.

"I told mum it was him so we got it for Christmas," she said.

"He unwrapped it and we thought it was pretty funny."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bayaroma disney moana

MOANA?! Disney doppelganger found in Hervey Bay

MOANA?! Disney doppelganger found in Hervey Bay

Disney fans in shock as Moana found working at popular Torquay restaurant.

Food poisoning wasn't much of a problem, says House Doctor

House Call Doctor chief operating officer Craig Glover.

Summer related health issues were most prominent during Christmas.

OUR SAY: What is wrong with 'Happy Holidays'?

Jordan Philp - deputy editor Fraser Coast Chronicle. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

What is wrong with saying "Happy Holidays"?

Why people are watching a live stream of a plant

A still from the livestream of a corpse flower's rare event.

The botanical rarity has captured the eyes of floral enthusiasts.

Local Partners

Children going through trauma on Coast will get a teddy

Australian Hearing Hervey Bay has presented the Hervey Bay Fire and Emergency Service with trauma teddies to give to children.

Spike of patients use emergency department in holidays

The RACQ Life Flight helicopter lands at the Hervey Bay Hospital.

Reminder to use emergency department only in emergencies.

Iconic foreshore wheel to spin again in Hervey Bay

READY TO SPIN: Hervey Bay Ambulance Committee members Shane Schiffke, Ian Farrell, Adrian Doyle, Craig Winter, Barb Lewis-Davies and Merryn Napier, Senior Operations Supervisor Michael Low, and Jo-Anne Farrell are ready for this year's wheel.

The wheel has been spinning in Hervey Bay for more than 65 years

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

MOANA?! Disney doppelganger found in Hervey Bay

MOANA?! Disney doppelganger found in Hervey Bay

Disney fans in shock as Moana found working at popular Torquay restaurant.

Pink welcomes baby Jameson Moon Hart

Pink with Jameson Moon Hart Source: Instagram

Hitmaker who played record 18 shows in Melbourne shares picture

Carrie Fisher's mum Debbie Reynolds 'suffers stroke'

Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher.

84-year-old was at son's home planning funeral

'Help save Betty White from 2016 death'

Betty White

More than $3300 raised to help keep Betty White alive

Zsa Zsa Gabor's son dies after crash on day of mum's death

Zsa Zsa Gabor's adopted son Oliver Prinz von Anhalt had an accident the day she died. Picture: Instagram

He reportedly lost his life on Christmas Day

10 celebrities still alive (somehow)

WALKING MIRACLE: Mystery surrounds the survival of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, still alive and performing despite years of drug abuse.

Celebrities who are still here and who we don't want to ever die

'Straya: Hawke sings Waltzing Matilda at Woodford

Former PM Bob Hawk sings Waltzing Matilda to a surprised audience of thousands on Woodford Folk Festival's opening night.

Bob Hawke gets on stage to sing at Woodford Folk Fest opening night

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 $360,000

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 25 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $456,000

Upon entering the home the level of craftsmanship is evident, with timeless high quality large floor tiles leading to the central hub of the home. A stunning open...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

MUST BE SOLD andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS, andbull; A 7.5 X 7.5 DOUBLE L.U.G andbull; SOLAR PANELS (1.5KW...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 Auction in...

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!