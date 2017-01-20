37°
Mobile doctor service is saving taxpayers thousands

Annie Perets
| 20th Jan 2017 1:20 PM Updated: 1:42 PM
Dr Tony Tanious and Chaperone Shalto McNeilage of House Call Doctor.
Dr Tony Tanious and Chaperone Shalto McNeilage of House Call Doctor.

FRASER Coast taxpayers were saved about $300,000 thanks to residents using an out-of-hours doctor service during the festive period.

Between Christmas Eve and January 3, House Call Doctor treated 791 patients throughout the Maryborough and Hervey Bay areas.

A Deloitte Access Economics report released late last year found the cost of patients self-presenting to public hospital emergency departments averages $368 per person.

When they arrive by ambulance, that figure climbs to $1351.

That means each of the patients that saw a House Call Doctor instead of going to an emergency department saved about $368 to the public system.

House Call Doctor Wide Bay manager Alex Haynes said that throughout the entire Wide Bay including Bundaberg, the service attended to more than 1630 call-outs during the holiday period.

"We know a lot of regular GPs are on holiday at that time of year so for patients who urgently need to see a doctor the hospital can be their only option if we're not out there making house calls," he said.

"One in four of the patients we treat are children under the age of five and the elderly so they are the among the most vulnerable in our community."

House Call Doctor chief operating officer Craig Glover said that based on patient feedback, the service is indicating to be vital in helping the well-being of the region.

"Patients tell our doctors all the time that we saved them from having to go to the hospital," he said.

"It really is an essential Medicare service and it's saving lives as well as saving our hospitals and taxpayers a lot of money."

Late last year, House Call Doctor was under threat with the Federal Government threatening to axe the Medicare rebate as part of the Medicare Benefits Schedule Review.

Wide Bay residents who rely on after-hours house calls are among more than 36,000 Australians who have joined a national Protect Home Visits campaign.

House Call Doctor launched in our region in April 2015 and has provided essential after-hours medical care to more than 20,000 residents across Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Bundaberg.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fchealth fraser coast house call doctor

