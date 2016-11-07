Mondayitis can be turned around if you follow your passion

WE'VE all heard the saying - life is too short.

That is exactly why we need to embrace our passions and I believe it's never too late.

I hear far too many people dreading Monday's, and some even count down the days until the weekend, but why?

For most it is the start of the 'daily grind'.

Yes we all need money but Monday's shouldn't be dreaded.

We live in one of the most beautiful countries in the world full of opportunity.

If you don't love your job - you have a choice.

Every job has its downfall.

As journalists we are sent to fatal crashes and interview the families of those lost by tragedy.

But there are also so many positives.

Sharing the inspirational stories from our local community.

Young people living their dreams - sometimes we all need to take note of.

I was introduced to yoga when I was a teenager and never thought I would do anything further with it.

Only 6 months ago I started my yoga teacher training and it is the best thing I have ever done.

I am not taking classes at a local studio and giving the gift of yoga.

Sometimes living our dreams is stopped due to limiting thoughts and the fear of stepping out of your comfort zone.

All of which is normal human activity but shouldn't stop us doing what we love in life.

I would rather face the fear with two feet than get to 60 and regret never taking that risk.

Every day is a gift - so live a little and find happiness in every situation.

When was the last time you pursued your dreams? Stepped outside your comfort zone and actually put yourself first?