Mooney in form ahead of WBBL clash with Hurricanes

Matthew McInerney
| 7th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 18: Beth Mooney of the Heat bats during the WBBL match between the Scorchers and Heat at WACA on December 18, 2016 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 18: Beth Mooney of the Heat bats during the WBBL match between the Scorchers and Heat at WACA on December 18, 2016 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

BETH Mooney has overcome a slow start to her Women's Big Bash League campaign to be one Brisbane Heat's best in recent weeks.

She failed to reach double figures in four of her first five WBBL innings, but Mooney still boasts an average of 40.5 this tournament.

"I'd say it's a massive confidence thing," Mooney said of the slow start.

"(The lack of runs) played on my mind a bit so I probably put more pressure on myself to score."

It didn't take long for Mooney to boost her form line.

Her three half centuries - an unbeaten 67 against Perth Scorchers on December 18, 55 against Melbourne Stars on December 27 and an unbeaten 75 in the Heat's nine-wicket win over Sydney Thunder on Monday - have made the Hervey Bay product a prime target for opposition bowlers.

Mooney said she and Jess Jonassen spoke after their three-run loss to Sydney Thunder about taking more control of the Heat's fortunes.

"We spoke about how we need to take ownership and make sure we're facing the majority of the balls, and hopefully that will go a long way to putting us on top," she said.

The Heat will travel to Hobart's Blundstone Arena for games against the Hurricanes on Sunday and Monday.

Victory is vital.

While Brisbane is only two points behind competition leaders Sydney Sixers, poor net run rate (-0.237) has anchored the Heat.

According to Mooney, the likes of new captain Kirby Short, former Delissa Kimmince and import Lauren Winfield hold the key to Brisbane's success against a Hobart side with plenty of batting power.

Mooney played alongside Winfield for Yorkshire in England, and said the 26-year-old's international experience would add depth to the talented roster.

"(Hobart have) got great batting depth but seem to rely on that a bit," Mooney said.

"Hopefully our batters can fire and our bowlers can take care of them.

"Kirby's just been named captain so that will go a long way to improving her confidence. Delissa stepped down so that will free her up on the field.

"Lauren brings a lot of experience to our middle order."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  beth mooney cricket fcsport wbbl women's big bash league women's cricket

