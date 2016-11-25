29°
Mooney in Stars' squad to complete SA demolition

25th Nov 2016 4:49 PM
ON FIRE: Beth Mooney in action for Queensland.
ON FIRE: Beth Mooney in action for Queensland.

BETH Mooney was granted her wish to play for the Australian side in its International Cricket Council Women's Championship win on Thursday night.

Mooney, a Cavaliers junior, did not expect to make the Southern Stars line-up for the series against South Africa.

She and Megan Schutt were late replacements for Holly Ferling and Ellyse Perry in the starting XI.

A regular opener, Mooney was set to be the fourth batter but she never got to the crease as teammates Nicole Bolton (77 not out) and Meg Lanning (80 not out) steered the Stars to an emphatic nine-wicket win.

The victory sealed a 3-0 series win, and improved their ICC Women's Championship record to 18 wins and three losses.

Mooney earned her place in the Stars' squad after she scored 95 not out for the Governor-General's XI and steered Queensland into the Women's National Cricket League final last week.

She will play for Queensland against New South Wales in the WNCL final at Allan Border Field on December 3.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  beth mooney cricket icc southern stars

Beth Mooney played junior cricket for Cavaliers.

