Mooney named in Southern Stars squad for NZ series

THE Women's Big Bash League player of the tournament will take her place in the Southern Stars squad for the series in New Zealand.

Former Hervey Bay junior Beth Mooney was selected on the strength of her batting, and provides an option to first-choice keeper Alyssa Healy.

It comes after Brisbane Heat's Mooney was voted the WBBL's best.

The 23-year-old polled 35 votes, six more than closest rival and New Zealander Amy Satterthwaite.

Mooney scored five half-centuries on her way to a tournament total of 482 runs (an average of 43.81) to finish the WBBL as the second-highest run-scorer behind Melbourne Stars and Australian captain Meg Lanning.

The Southern Stars will play three Twenty20 Internationals against NZ.

The first will be played on February 17 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, before games at Geelong's Kardina Park (Feb 19) and Adelaide Oval (Feb 22). The Stars will then play three One Day Internationals in NZ.

Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Kristen Beams, Alex Blackwell, Nicole Bolton (ODI only), Lauren Cheatle, Rene Farrell, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry (ODI only, pending fitness), Megan Schutt, Mmolly Strano (T20 only), Elyse Villani, Amanda-Jade Wellington.