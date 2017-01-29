Mooney named WBBL's player of the tournament

BRISBANE Heat wicket-keeper Beth Mooney was a clear winner for the Women's Big Bash League Player of the Tournament.

The 23-year-old scored five half-centuries on her way to a tournament total of 482 runs (an average of 43.81) to finish the WBBL as the second-highest run-scorer behind Melbourne Stars captain Meg Lanning.

Mooney notched 12 dismissals behind the stumps, and was named Player of the Match in five of the Heat's 14 games.

Votes were awarded on a 3-2-1 basis by umpires.

Mooney earned 35 votes, six more than runner-up Hobart Hurricanes' Amy Satterthwaite.

Sydney Sixer Ashleigh Gardner (26 votes), Lanning (24 votes) and Sixers wicket-keeper/batter Alyssa Healy rounded out the top five.

Healy is the incumbent Australian wicket-keeper, though Mooney could still crack the Southern Stars squad as a batter.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 18: Beth Mooney of the Heat bats during the WBBL match between the Scorchers and Heat at WACA on December 18, 2016 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) Paul Kane

It is expected Mooney will be named for the Twenty20 International series against New Zealand, and she will also be in the running for the One Day International series against Sri Lanka.

"If I don't get picked then I might have a longer holiday," she quipped.

Fellow Brisbane Heat star Chris Lynn was named player of the tournament for the men's Big Bash League.