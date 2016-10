Queensland versus Western Australia in the Women's National Cricket League at Heritage Oval. Beth Mooney, Queensland player. Photo: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

HERVEY Bay product Beth Mooney etched herself into the record books as the fifth player to pass 1000 runs for Queensland Fire.

Mooney passed the mark during her Women's National Cricket League game against Tasmania on Thursday.

Mooney was run out after she scored 53 runs from 42 deliveries. Her half-century came in 39 balls.

The Fire won the season opener by six wickets.