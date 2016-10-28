More asbestos under CBD in Maryborough

MORE asbestos has been found underneath the Maryborough CBD as the council continues flood works.

On Saturday night, work will begin to remove the asbestos that was found under the carpark behind the Fraser Coast council administration centre.

Specialist asbestos removalists have been engaged to remove the material. The material was uncovered during excavations to install new 2.4metre diameter stormwater pipes.

The latest discovery comes only a month after a Fraser Coast business was forced to shut its doors after an asbestos scare.

Construction on piping and footpaths at Coffie Fixx on Adelaide St in Maryborough came to a stop after asbestos was found under the business' driveway.