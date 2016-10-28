More child safety workers coming to Maryborough

IN A BID to increase the safety of children on the Fraser Coast, two frontline child safety workers will be added to the existing Maryborough team.



One of those jobs will be a child safety officer, and the other a child safety support officer. They will start before March next year.



The initiative is part of 82 new permanent child safety worker positions created Queensland-wide through a $7.8m investment.



Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the announcement was in-line with community's needs..



"Additional staff will mean increased support for local families, and better outcomes for our kids," he said.



Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman said the investment was to bring down case loads and to keep Queensland children safe.



"Staff are working more intensively with families and that work is taking longer," she said.



"We are committed to restoring confidence in this system and to ensuring that all service centres across the state have the resources and the staff needed to keep children safe."

