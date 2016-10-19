More readers want charges on slides at WetSide

Readers have indicated their support for Council to charge for the use of the proposed waterslides.

FRASER Coast residents are more in favour of council charging for the use of the proposed waterslides, should they be implemented.

More than 65% of respondents to our online poll voted that council should charge for the use of the slides, while the remaining voters supported the slides being free of charge in accordance with the rest of the current WetSide Water Park.

While not guaranteed by council, the application plan for the WetSide Water Park was changed to include two new 56m long waterslides between the existing wave rider and the tot side ride.

But Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft stated there was no guarantee the proposed waterslides would be free of charge, due to the lack of a business plan with the application.

"We must have a plan, not just thought bubbles. We cannot spend ratepayers' money on thought bubbles," he said previously.

Readers took to social media to express their opinions on the proposed expansion.

"Many people use the pool, or would if they could afford it regularly, for physio and health reasons. Why would that cost and something fun like this be free?” Chronicle reader Sharyn Dunnett wrote.

"Will the admission price cover the total cost of operating this or will it be another drain on the rate- payers? There is not enough car parking there now; are they going to build more? Where will they claim the space?” reader Gus Warde wrote.

Others were more supportive of the design in general, stating there needed to be more activities for youths in the area.

"Good! It needs something that's not for little kids, us big kids need fun too!” reader Jesse Warren wrote in response to the announcement.