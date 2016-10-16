More roadworks in Maryborough next month

MORE roadworks will be happening in the Maryborough area next month.

This includes the Alice and Richmond Sts intersection in Maryborough, as well as the Pialba-Burrum Heads and Toogoom Rd intersection at Toogoom.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders is asking for patience from drivers during the roadworks period.

"The Alice and Richmond streets intersection will have traffic lights, pedestrian signals and improved pedestrian facilities including concrete paths, pram ramps and asphalt over lay to provide a smoother road service," he said.

"The other important roadworks is the upgrade to the Pialba-Burrum and Toogoom Roads intersection, to ensure safer and more prominent access for Toogoom residents and visitors.

"This upgrade is part of the ongoing commitment and assurance I stated earlier in the year; ensure the safety of this road into the future which has been neglected and forgotten about in years gone by."

The funding of these projects, totalling to over $1.4million, was made possible thorugh Palaszczuk Government's Safer Roads Sooner program.

RoadTek will deliver both projects.

Weather permitting, the Pialba-Burrum Heads and Toogoom Rd intersection should be completed by the end of the year.

The Alice and Richmond Sts intersection is expected to be finished early next year.

For more information, contact the Department of Transport and Roads Wide Bay/Burnett District by phone at1300 728 390 or by email at bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au