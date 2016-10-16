27°
News

More roadworks in Maryborough next month

16th Oct 2016 3:35 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE roadworks will be happening in the Maryborough area next month.

This includes the Alice and Richmond Sts intersection in Maryborough, as well as the Pialba-Burrum Heads and Toogoom Rd intersection at Toogoom.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders is asking for patience from drivers during the roadworks period.

"The Alice and Richmond streets intersection will have traffic lights, pedestrian signals and improved pedestrian facilities including concrete paths, pram ramps and asphalt over lay to provide a smoother road service," he said.

"The other important roadworks is the upgrade to the Pialba-Burrum and Toogoom Roads intersection, to ensure safer and more prominent access for Toogoom residents and visitors.

"This upgrade is part of the ongoing commitment and assurance I stated earlier in the year; ensure the safety of this road into the future which has been neglected and forgotten about in years gone by."

The funding of these projects, totalling to over $1.4million, was made possible thorugh Palaszczuk Government's Safer Roads Sooner program.

RoadTek will deliver both projects.

Weather permitting, the Pialba-Burrum Heads and Toogoom Rd intersection should be completed by the end of the year.

The Alice and Richmond Sts intersection is expected to be finished early next year.

For more information, contact the Department of Transport and Roads Wide Bay/Burnett District by phone at1300 728 390 or by email at bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast roadworks

A fire is burning just north of Maryborough

A fire is burning just north of Maryborough

A smoke haze is expected to develop over Bruce Hwy over the coming hours.

Vegetation fire creates smoke haze north of Burrum Heads

Firies from across the Wide Bay turned up to the eigth annual Wondai Firies Charity Golf Day.

Vegetation fire happening just north of Burrum Heads.

More roadworks in Maryborough next month

Roadworks, generic. Photo Tracey Joynson

Prepare to be patient around these parts.

80-year-old man killed after car rolls near intersection

A crash near Aramara claimed the life one an 80-year-old man and left a woman in a critical condition.

Another has been airlifted to hospital.

Local Partners

A medical centre will open in Craignish next week

ALMOST a year since closing, Craignish’s only GP practice will again open its doors under new management.

Politician seeks photos of the region for book

GORGEOUS SUNSET: The Urangan Pier is a great place to see when on the Fraser Coast.

Book will showcase our region.

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Veteran photographer's work on show at gallery

Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman's photographic exhibition at Hervey Bay Regional Art Gallery is on now. It's called 20twenty20 Vision - Views & News.

"In my free time I do a lot of landscape and nature photography."

Girls' Night In will help fight cancers: letter

Queensland women are staging a Girls' Night In to raise funds for cancer research ... and Fraser Coast women have been asked to join in.

The Girls' Night In draws on the power and impact of friendship.

What's on the small screen this week

What's on the small screen this week

THE Block's five-star kitchens are revealed and the competition on THe X Factor heats up.

When four men and an amazing dog hit the road

Mark Jeffreys (blue jacket) with cameraman Mike Mowbray, co-director Isaac Allen and sound man and co-presenter Jimmy Gore with the star of the movie, Osa the Finnish Lapphund.

HAVE you ever wondered what makes your pet pooch tick?

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

Gus Worland hosts the TV series Man Up.

RADIO personality tackles a taboo subject close to his heart.

Miranda Kerr's security "stabbed in eye", shoots intruder

Security guard confronted intruder after they had jumped the fence

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Jamie Parker (Harry Potter) in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins pictured with guest judge Gemma Ward.

THE supermodel talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

Great Central Location

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Central location to schools and shops Water efficient property. 3 x bedrooms Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen Ceiling fans in...

Heading - CLOSE TO BEACH !!!

5 King Richard Court, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

4 x bedrooms, ensuite to main bedroom 2 x bathrooms Single lock up garage Large back yard area,

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Auction in...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

Holiday Apartment in Prime Position

9/13 Ann Street, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 Auction in...

This sun filled unit provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal holidays. Positioned in a holiday complex, this unit has an open floor plan...

KEEN GOLFERS TAKE NOTE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY

24 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

BARGAIN BUYERS WELCOME Are you looking for a 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms great side access council approved 6 x 6 double lock up garage with plans available?...

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast taken on Thursday 23 October, 2014 for advertising feature: Mount Beerwah. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide