More solar lights installed at Brendan Hansen Park

Youth and City Precinct Development Portfolio Councillor Daniel Sanderson checks out new solar lights installed in Brendan Hansen Park

MORE solar lights have been installed along the walking track around Brendan Hansen Park in Granville.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson, who paid for the lights out of his discretionary funds, said they would improve safety and encourage more people to use the park at night.

"An extra 10 lights have been installed,” Youth and City Precinct Development Portfolio Councillor Daniel Sanderson said.

"I really enjoy watching the park change shape as Council has invested in facilities such as playground equipment, picnic tables, drinking fountains and walkways.”,

"The first expressions swing to be installed in Queensland was installed in Brendan Hansen Park as part of these upgrades.”