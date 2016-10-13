28°
'Fire risk': Subaru to recall more than 22,000 cars

Campbell Gellie
| 13th Oct 2016 10:02 AM Updated: 1:13 PM
MY11 Subaru WRX STI Spec.R sedan front.
MY11 Subaru WRX STI Spec.R sedan front. Newsdesk Media

UPDATE 12.15pm: 

REPLACEMENT parts for the 22,726 turbocharged Subarus are currently being prepared in Japan after a safety recall was sent out today.

A Subaru spokesperson said after a handful on incidents around the world the company released a product recall.

The problem with the Subarus is the secondary air pump can overheat and potentially be a fire risk.

"Subaru Australia has decided to carry out the recall out of an abundance of caution," a statement released by Subaru said.

The recall is for Model Year (MY) 2007-2009 Liberty GT, MY 2009-2014 Impreza WRX and WRX STI, and MY 2009-2012 Forester XT models.

The spokesperson said if the car was within the VIN range, it didn't matter if it had been modified or not, Subaru recommended the cars should be looked at. 

UPDATE 11.45am: 

IT HAS been reported the product recall on 22, 726 Subaru will affect 2696 Libertys, 7727 Foresters and 12,303 WRXs and STIs. 

The replacement of the "faulty secondary air pump" is expected to take about 30 minutes and will be paid for by the company. 

At the moment Subaru is waiting on the delivery of the parts. 

The Observer expects to find out if the product recall will affect cars that have been modified soon. 

EARLIER 10am:

SUBARU has recalled three different types of vehicles that were built over a combined 13-year period because of a possible fire risk.

The recall of the 22,726 Subarus was released today and warned of overheating.

"Certain affected vehicles may contain a potentially faulty secondary air pump relay," the recall notice stated.

"If the relay is faulty, the secondary air pump is powered continuously and may overheat, posing a fire risk."

The tree types of cars affected by the fault are the Subaru Liberty GT made between 2007-09, Subaru Impreza WRX/STI made between 2009-14 and Subary Forester XT made between 2009-12.

The known owners of these cars will be contacted by Subaru once the available parts become available at the end of October.

The repairs will be carried out at no cost to the owners.

Further information can be obtained from Subaru Customer Relations Team by telephoning 1300 550 994.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  editors picks subaru subaru recall wrx

