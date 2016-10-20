More than 80% of Wide Bay graduates employed or studying

More than 80% of graduates in the region were either studying or in paid employment, according to a new report from the Qld government.

THE majority of Year 12 completers in the Wide Bay region enter further education or paid employment upon finishing school, a new study has found.

Statistics from the Queensland government's Next Step 2016 report found more than 80% of graduates in the region were either studying or in paid employment, with employment-based training accoiunting for 8.2% of those surveyed.

Further study was the most common destination, with 47.6% of those surveyed continuing with education or training after they left school.

52.4% were either employed (34.3%), seeking work (15.5%) or not in the labour force (2.6%).