Mother and infant taken to hospital after Bay crash

EMERGENCY: A mother and an infant have been taken to hospital after a crash in Urangan.

FOUR people, including a toddler and an infant, have been treated for injuries and shock after a two-car crash in Urangan.

About 3.10pm on Friday, two cars hit head-on at Vanda St in Urangan.

A mother, a toddler and a reportedly 12-day-old infant were taken to hospital for shock and minor injuries.

Another woman was treated on the scene and also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It comes just several hours after a two-car fatal collision in Nikenbah where a 29-year-old Hervey Bay man lost his life.