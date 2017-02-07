Mother kangaroo on the mend after being shot

RELAXED: The shoulder injury is healing nicely after the female roo was shot with an arrow in December. She is pictured with a larger male roo.

A KANGAROO, callously shot with an arrow in December, is making a full recovery, thanks to a team of carers that came to her aid.

The kangaroo, which was carrying a tiny joey at the time, was shot through the shoulder.

She was monitored at Point Vernon until the team was able to sedate her and treat her injury.

Even then it was unknown how well she would recover, but Fraser Coast wildlife carer Natalie Richardson said the shoulder wound was healing

The mother also has a second, older joey which was photographed hopping around her feet.

She was seen with another member of her mob, a big male, and Natalie said she looked "quite relaxed”.

Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast received the call about the shooting in mid-December and volunteers worked long hours to ensure she could be safely caught and treated.

Natalie said calls for macropod rescues are on the increase on the Fraser Coast, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas.

She said WRFC was hoping to obtain two tranquiliser blow darts that would be used when rescuing kangaroos and wallabies.

Natalie said that at present for situations needing animals tranquilised, arrangements need to be made to borrow equipment from a Gympie- based group, which all meant extra time delays due to travel and organising.

"Our goal is to have one roo rescue kit based permanently in Maryborough to cover the Maryborough area and surrounds, and another kangaroo rescue kit permanently based in Hervey Bay for the Bay area and surrounds,” she said. "Having tranquiliser gear accessible 24/7 in each location will greatly improve our response time and decrease suffering and distress times for the animals in need, which is our priority.”

"Purchasing two blow-dart kits will cost around $900 and, as an entirely voluntary operated service, we are appealing to the local community to help us achieve our goal.”

To help Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast achieve this, details can obtained by calling Natalie on 4121 3146 or messaging the Facebook page Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast: https://www.facebook.com/ wildliferescuefrasercoast/