33°
News

Mother of baby tortured and killed by father speaks out

Frances Klein
| 28th Jan 2017 3:27 PM
Baby Paige
Baby Paige Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHE saw an egg-shaped lump on her new born baby's face.

She saw him strike her just-weeks-old baby on the chin when she fussed during a feed.

But Sarah Mooney did not see the signs that lead to the death of baby Paige, who had the life horrifically squeezed out her at just 31-days-old by her own father.

Yesterday Michael John Humphreys was sentenced to nine years jail for torturing and killing his infant daughter at their Gunalda home, leaving her with grotesque internal injuries including broken vertebrae and ribs, a fractured skull and a bleeding spleen and pancreas.

His ex-partner Sarah was at the courtroom, uncontrollably shaking and sweating at the sight of the man that not only took her daughter from her five years ago, but whose actions led to accusations of Sarah's role in failing to protect her baby.

 

Baby Paige and her mother Sarah Mooney.
Baby Paige and her mother Sarah Mooney. Contributed

She was convicted of failing to provide necessities of life to an infant after her death and has been repeatedly attacked on social media.

Talking to The Gympie Times, while still digesting the finality of the court proceedings, Sarah, 26, needs her side of the story told.

"I did everything I physically could - being in a serious domestic violence relationship - to keep not just my baby safe but my two other children and my mother," she said.

When Paige was 10 days old Humphreys told Sarah that Paige had rolled off the bed leaving a lump below the little girl's right ear.

Sarah believed it had been an accident and when she tried to take her daughter to the hospital she was threatened.

"I tried everything I could to take her to the hospital, but I had someone holding me up against the wall by my throat - saying if I did he would be accused of bashing Paige and my two other children would be taken off me."

"If you're in a relationship you make excuses for the person who supposedly loves you back."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

But later when she saw her partner hit Paige while bottle feeding her, followed by spates of verbal abuse towards the infant: calling her a "little b**ch" if she cried for too long and to "f***ing shut up", she tried to keep Paige away from him.

She slept in a separate room with Paige on her chest not to anger her partner.

Recovering from a C-section and with Humphreys in control of the car, bank card and phone, Sarah said she was powerless.

"If I had the chance - if I had the keys and the phone - I wouldn't have stayed there," she said.

"I missed the signs and I'll do my time for the rest of my life for not standing up to protect her against the things that I now know."

She said the day before Paige died, at just one month old, she seemed sleepy but she put it down to the heat.

That night she discovered a hand print on her back when she bathed her.

 

Baby Paige
Baby Paige Contributed

The next morning Paige was unresponsive when Sarah woke - she tried CPR - talked through it over the phone while waiting for the paramedics to arrive but it was too late.

She did not find out the significance of her tiny daughter's internal injuries until six weeks after her death.

When asked if Sarah believes her ex-partner meant to kill Paige she answered a definite "Yes."

 

"He could not physically handle her screaming," she said.

 

He could control the older kids by telling them to shut up, Sarah said.

"But because (Paige was) a newborn - that's how he lost control - he doesn't like it when he loses control."

Sarah said she will live with her guilt every day, but said those criticising her need to look in the mirror and say 'if I was in her shoes would I be able to do anything differently?'

"It is physically impossible to get out."

Now with the sentencing behind her Sarah says she can finally remember her baby girl for who she was - not for how she died or who is to blame.

*For 24-hour support  phone Queensland's DVConnect on 1800 811 811 or MensLine on 1800 600 636, NSW's  Domestic Violence Line on 1800 656 463 or the  national hotline 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).

Gympie Times

Topics:  baby death editors picks father gunalda jailed manslaughter

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Fraser Coast hockey players win silver at national titles

Fraser Coast hockey players win silver at national titles

Three Fraser Coast players won silver for Queensland at the national indoor hockey championships.

Planet Ark gives wood policy a tick of approval

Gympie Council has followed Fraser Coast to also introduce it.

Mother of baby tortured and killed by father speaks out

Baby Paige

"I missed the signs and I'll do my time for the rest of my life."

The Bruce Highway feeds our seedy underbelly

Ecstasy tablets seized during Operation Variety police drug raids in Mackay and the Gold Coast.

The lesser known hazard on our busiest trade route.

Local Partners

GALLERY: 13-hour music festival rocked on in Burrum Heads

Listening to the tunes of Fraser Coast bands while enjoying an array of outdoor activities is how hundreds chose to spend Australia Day.

What's on: Events happening on Fraser Coast over weekend

ON TODAY: Bob Irwin will be at Mary Ryan's Hervey Bay 12.30-2pm.

Bob Irwin will be in Hervey Bay on Saturday.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

Actor John Hurt has died aged 77

Actor John Hurt has died aged 77

ACTOR John Hurt has died aged 77.

Fisticuffs at the dinner table on My Kitchen Rules?

My Kitchen Rules judge Colin Fassnidge.

Reality show’s judges reveal the ups and downs of new season.

This book is not going to make you feel good

This book is not going to make you feel good, not at all.

Book review: To the Sea

To the Sea turns the tide of the mystery of a Tasmanian teenager's disappearance from macabre to mystical.

An eloquent and whimsical tale spanning generations

Married At First Sight overhauled for its fourth season

Cheryl shops for her wedding dress in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

New reality tv twist for tired show

From Alstonville to the red carpet of Hollywood

RISING STAR: Alstonville teenager Nicholas Hamilton is up for will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Teenager off to glittering awards night

'It's definitely an eye-opener': Coast lifeguards hit Bondi

NEW RECRUIT: Joel Bevilacqua followed his heart from the Sunshine Coast to Sydney, where he's joined the cast of Bondi Rescue.

Former Coast lifeguards join Bondi Rescue ranks

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $448,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 Auction in...

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Mortgagee in Possession

17 McIvor Street, River Heads 4655

Residential Land Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp ... On-Site Auction

Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book an Inspection today

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 $285,000

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with en-suite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $258,000

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 $250,000

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Forthcoming...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!