Motor vehicle theft falls 20% after Proper Security campaign

8.30AM: The Ethical Standards Command, overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission, launches and investigation into the fatal shooting.

A 20% reduction in motor vehicle thefts has been reported by Central Region's police, following the conclusion of their Property Security Partnership earlier this month.

The four week campaign focused on strengthening police engagement with the community, and included targeted patrolling and investigations to specifically target property offending.

Acting Inspector Mark Burgess said there was a 20% reduction in motor vehicle thefts across the strategy - far lower than the corresponding week in 2015.

"Whilst reported offences of burglary and motor vehicle theft remained generally steady across the four weeks, a 20% reduction in theft from motor vehicles was achieved across the four week strategy," he said.

"This has been achieved through our strong community partnerships. People have been listening to our messages, reporting suspicious behaviour and taking action to secure their own property."

Over 120 activities, including community displays, pamphlet distribution, community meetings and media opportunities, were conducted in support of the campaign.

Insp. Burgess reminded people to remove valuables from their vehicles and ensure that it was locked to prevent opportunistic theft.

Top 4 theft prevention tips: