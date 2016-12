A man was caught doing more than twice the speed limit on the Esplanade.

POLICE have allegedly caught a motorcyclist doing 240km/h in a 100km zone.

The incident happened on Christmas Eve just north of Maryborough.

The 38-year-old Kinkuna man was issued a $1137 fine and eight demerit points when officers stopped him on the Bruce Highway about 7.15pm.

He was one of 1900 motorists detected speeding on Christmas Eve.