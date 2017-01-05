WATCH: Motorist busted running a red light in Pialba

A HERVEY Bay motorist scored an early Christmas present courtesy of Queensland Police after they were caught red-handed running a red light.

Queensland Police released footage of three road safety incidents on Wednesday afternoon.

The Pialba incident occurred on Christmas Eve at the corner of Boat Harbour Drive and Nissen St.

The other two incidents involved a motorcyclist allegedly detected travelling at 174kmh near Mount Glorious on December 16, and a man using his mobile phone on Coronation Drive on December 22.