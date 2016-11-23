MOVEMBER: No 'stache too bold at Sandy Strait School

STUDENTS at Sandy Strait State School still can't get used to seeing their teachers with thick, curled moustaches.

Master teacher Mark Hansen got the novel idea of inviting school staff to participate in the 2016 Movember campaign, with each member taking on their own unique variation of the Mo.

And with their first year in the campaign, Mr Hansen couldn't be happier at the level of support from the school and the community.

"We've got heaps of people participating - janitors, groundskeepers, the principal and his deputy, and even the crossing supervisor who are all growing moustaches," he said.

"As for the students? We'll be having a free-dress day on Friday with a gold coin donation, and they can have their own stick-on moustaches."

So far, the group has raised over $500 since they started the campaign.

Mr Hansen said there was a twofold reason for the school participating in the campaign, stating that everyone knows someone who was affected by cancer or mental health issues.

"It's something that we can do to bring us all closer together. Everyone's got a story where they've been affected in some way by cancer, depression and anxiety, whether it's through close friends or family or through personal experience," he said.

"It's about opening up a discussion, and leading into further discussion around it.

"For the students, it lets us tell them how to remain healthy."

Principal David Hillhouse said there had been fantastic support from both the school and the broader community, calling it a nice way to raise money for a good cause.

"We saw it as an opportunity for our male staff teachers to raise money for men's health, and it;'s a great to be able to educate students about these sorts of health issues," he said.

Click here to donate to the Sandy Strait State School Teachers Movember campaign.

Our very own Josh Buckle adds colour to his 'Stache

Hervey Bay Independent journalist Josh Buckle has also taken his own snazzy approach to Movember, settling for dyes of pink and blue on his distinctive 'stache.

Check out the video below of Josh getting his moustache dyed at Hair at Central Avenue. To donate to his campaign, click here.