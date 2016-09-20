28°
MOW DOWN: How to keep your lawn under control this season

Amy Formosa
| 20th Sep 2016 2:13 PM

GARY Jensen has given us the mow down on what to expect this season as lawn mowing business grows on the Fraser Coast. 

Gary owns Pialba Mowers and Sexy Gardens and has been in the business for about five years. 

With the recent rain and longer days, Gary says there has been a demand for lawn maintenance at least every two weeks as apposed to four to six weeks during the winter months. 

He said this time of the year there was also calls for weed prevention. 

"Seeds are dormant over winter and when it warms up they germinate," Gary explained. 

He said the more frequently you cut your grass, the more it will grow laterally rather than vertically, allowing it to become thicker and healthier. 

You could almost compare it to a hair cut. 

GARY'S TOP TIPS

1. Cut your lawn frequently (at least once a fortnight as weather warms up)

2. Make sure you pick up any rubbish before you mow to avoid injury or damage

3. It is important to get your mower serviced at least once a year - and check your blades

4. Call a professional if you're stuck and need advice

Topics:  fraser coast, lawns, mowing

