EMERGENCY services are currently on scene of a bushfire burning near Banksia Rd at Tallegalla Weir.

The blaze broke out around 3pm, with firefighters and heavy machinery arriving on scene to contain the blaze.

There is no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are constructing containment lines and will commence backburning operations in the coming hours.

The fire is expected to generate large volumes of smoke throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

More to come.