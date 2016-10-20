Mum says daughter's asthma triggered by smoke while shopping

NATASHA Lennox fears for her daughter every time they go to Maryborough's Station Square.



The Maryborough mum says her daughter suffers from severe asthma and has previously suffered an attack as a result of walking through the smoke at the entrance to the centre.



"My daughter knows she has to hold her breath so she can run through the door," Natasha said.



She is hoping to start a petition asking the managers at Station Square to move their smoking zones away from the entrance to the store.



Natasha said the day her daughter suffered the asthma attack, she was stopped by a friend at the entrance to Station Square.



She said while they only spoke for a few minutes, it was long enough to have a serious impact on her daughter.



"It was really gross," Natasha said of the smoke.



"You get hit in the face with smoke."



Immediately after arriving home from the centre, Natasha's daughter suffered an asthma attack.



She said the environment wasn't just unhealthy for her daughter, but for anyone who walked through the entrance who was forced to breathe in the smoke.



Doug Sanderson, manager of Station Square, was contacted but declined to comment on the issue.

