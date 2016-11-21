Mum spots shark while swimming at Bay beach

A HERVEY Bay mum said she was swimming in the water at Torquay beach with her two young children for almost half an hour before she spotted a shark just a few metres away.

Danielle Becht, 26, was enjoying a pleasant dip with her seven-month-old daughter and four-year-old son on Monday afternoon around 4pm, when she noticed people pointing in her direction from the dry land.

"Eventually I stood up, I looked over and there was a shark in the water," Ms Becht said.

"There were lots of fish jumping out of the water, it was probably a medium size shark but it wasn't a dolphin; usually they're in a pod or jumping out [of the water]."

Danielle Becht with daughter Vienna on Shelly Beach were she saw a shark earlier in the day. Alistair Brightman

Ms Becht said her first thought was of her two children.

"I thought 'oh my god I've got to get my kids out of the water'," she said.

"I was a bit worried because I'm not a shark expert, so I don't know what sort of shark it could have been."

Ms Becht said once she and her kids were out of the water, another family followed her and quickly moved from the beach.

"So I just got the kids out and we walked down the beach a bit, a woman had about three kids and probably her mother with her, they saw it too and decided to get out of the water," she said.