Mum takes on rude driver who raged at wheelchair-bound son

A MUM was left shocked and horrified after a disturbing case of road rage, with a driver gesturing angrily after he was forced to stop to let her cross the road with her son, who is in a wheelchair.

The incident happened on Main St in Hervey Bay.

Magenta Ibbeson said road users needed to learn to be more patient, or someone could be injured.

Ms Ibbeson said she and her son Nathan were at the lights near the Aldi supermarket when the got the green signal that it was safe to cross.

She said they got halfway across the road when the sign started flashing red and a car approaching at speed had to hit the breaks to let them cross safely.

Ms Ibbeson said the driver started angrily gesturing at herself and her son and she pointed to the light to show that they had right of way.

She said she urged members of the community to have consideration for those who had a disability who might not be able to cross the road as quickly as other people.

"It's just common courtesy," she said.

According to Queensland road rules, drivers are required to give way to pedestrians as they cross the road, both when the light is green and when the red figure is flashing, signalling pedestrians to finish crossing over.