Mum who lost baby on Christmas Eve back in Maryborough

A MUM has been transferred to Maryborough Hospital after the tragic loss of her unborn baby in a car crash on Christmas Eve.



Rose Dale, who suffered extensive injuries in the crash, was due to welcome her son Cooper on Australia Day.



But a horrific crash in December robbed Rose and her partner Alan Sorensen of their son.



Rose was taken to Brisbane Royal and Women's Hospital for surgery after the crash



"She's getting there, she's learning how to stand in a walking frame, but not walking as yet.



"She will get transferred to the rehab ward soon were they do intensive physio to get her moving again.



"She's got a long way to go yet for full recovery."



The crash happened on Booral Rd, with Alan travelling just ahead of Rose's sedan in his van when a car travelling in the opposite direction allegedly crossed to the wrong side of the road.



While Rose is still recovering, Alan said she was relieved to be back in Maryborough.



"She's close to her girls, relatives and friends now," he said.



When the Chronicle spoke to the couple last month, they said they would hold a private funeral with close friends and family to remember their son.

