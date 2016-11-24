MURAL PROJECT: 7 murals later, group earns charity trust

The Maryborough Mural Project - Opening of the 'The Battle of Long Tan' mural on the wall of the Maryborough MIlitary and Colonial Museum. Artist Patrick Phillip.

IT'S been a long time coming for the Maryborough Mural Project, with the group having just earned their new status as a charitable trust.

With the group having completed seven murals across the town, the recent designation of a business and tax file number to the organisation is what co-founder Elizabeth Lowrie is calling their start as "an official organisation.”

With the project now a charitable trust, Ms Lowrie has urged the community to help support artist commissions.

"We are very excited that we are now 'officially an organisation,'” she said.

"Previously, we were not sure what type of organisation we should be so we waited till we pondered it. The project can now accept donations from the community and apply for grants as a not for profit organisation.”

The development allows the group to find new funds for artist commissions and continue their work in the Maryborough region.

To date, the group has completed seven murals across town with no funding or community or business assistance.