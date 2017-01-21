Mural to honour discovery of comet

OUT OF THIS WORLD: Brisbane artist Nigel Zschech battled the heat to create the latest mural of the late Maryborough astronomer Mervyn Jones, on the side wall of the Royal Hotel in Bazaar St, using automotive paint.

AN AMATEUR astronomer from Maryborough, Mervyn Jones, found an unnamed comet on July 1, 1967, at 6.15pm.

He was using binoculars to scan the western sky when he saw a misty object and immediately used his telescope to locate it.

The comet was eventually named the Mitchell-Jones-Gerber Comet after the three people who registered seeing it on the same day throughout the world.

"Mervyn passed away only a short time ago and unfortunately was unaware that the charity had designed a mural celebrating one of his many interests and accomplishments,” relayed Min, his sister.

"We are very sad that he never got to know, but very proud that his memory will come to life on a wall in Maryborough. We just love the design created by artist Nigel Zschech's.”

Co-founder Elizabeth Lowrie said Mervyn's three brothers and sisters had agreed just before Christmas to donate funds for the artist commission.

"His sister Min, an accomplished artist herself, gave two of her own paintings to the charity to raise the additional funds necessary to finally secure the artist.

"Those paintings, which were reframed gratis by Out of the Square and Wide Bay Gallery, have subsequently been sold.

"The sale of these paintings has allowed us to commence painting this stunning mural.”

Co-founder Deb Hannam said Artist Nigel Zschech painted the Rotary Mural in Adelaide St last year and had just started the latest mural on the side wall of the Royal Hotel in Bazaar St.

"The mural will be painted using automotive paint.

"Nigel lives in Brisbane and has family connections to the Wide Bay area.

"He has been airbrushing commercially for over 12 years, and has also been teaching airbrushing for the past eight years or more.”