Murder suicide: support should be there for everyone

WHEN terrible things happen in our communities, we all feel them.

They hurt all of us.

There won't be a single person on the Fraser Coast today who doesn't want to hold their loved ones a bit closer, who doesn't feel grateful for the health and wellbeing of themselves and those they love.

The Chronicle understands the family involved in Thursday's tragic murder-suicide at Booral had more than their fair share of ongoing health issues.

The stress in their lives would have been tremendous.

In recent years, people in communities throughout Australia have become more and more isolated and it can be hard to access services and get support when it is needed.

I couldn't tell you my neighbours' names - only that we smile and wave when we see each other, but that's about it.

It is understandable to want solitude and privacy, but I wonder if tragedies like this could be avoided if support and help were more readily available.

They say it takes a village to raise a child, but that extends to every part of society.

It takes a village to help everyone who needs it.

If you need help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.