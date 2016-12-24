Musicians sing to kids going through a roller coast ride

AS PHOEBE Jay sang a song to sick children at Hervey Bay Hospital, she felt the lyrics connect in a way she never had before.



The song was called Roller Coaster Ride.



"I never thought I would sing this song to someone who could relate to it so much," she said.



The 14-year-old Bundaberg musician teamed up with the Golden Octopus Foundation to create some musical magic for the young patients at Hervey Bay Hospital in anticipation for Christmas, this week.



"This is my first ever hospital visit, and I am so excited," she said before going into her first performance.



"As a musician, it is really cool to be able to use your own gifts to help others."

The Golden Octopus Foundation paid a visit to the Hervey Bay Hospital children's ward. Phoebe Jay peformed an original song. Valerie Horton





Leading the Golden Octopus Foundation team was Keely Johnson who established the foundation last year.



Flying down from Ayr, the 18-year-old could relate to the children in the different rooms and beds all too well.



In fact, she has even spent a Christmas in hospital herself.



In 2014, she was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of cancer.



"I was drinking litres upon litres of water, so mum took me to the GP," Keely said.



"The cancer was picked up when I was 13 and it had turned out I stopped growing at about 11."

The Golden Octopus Foundation paid a visit to the Hervey Bay Hospital children's ward. Franco Petersen. Valerie Horton





After experiencing cancer first-hand, the Golden Octopus Foundation is her way of helping other affected children.



Keely has been singing since she was four, and has even recorded a song with Lee Kernaghan.



As the group entered the different patient rooms of Hervey Bay Hospital, Keely had a very important message.



"Promise me that no matter what happens, you will keep on smiling," she said.



After each performance the children received an Octopus toy to keep.



"It's really hard seeing children be sick, because they shouldn't be sick," Keely said.

The Golden Octopus Foundation paid a visit to the Hervey Bay Hospital children's ward. Layla Allgood-Andrews received a plush toy. Valerie Horton





The special musical visit follows a variety of special activities for the children in the lead-up to Christmas, including a visit from Santa.



The Santa visit was organised by Marcus Legacy founder Jodie Tangikara.



"We had more than 100 presents donated from the community for the children's ward," Ms Tangikara said.



"Some presents were also dropped off to the special care nursery."



Children's ward acting nurse manager Sally-Anne Smith said it was events like these that kept spirits of children high.



"Being so close to Christmas, it can be stressful with many of the families not knowing whether they'll be here during Christmas," Ms Smith said.



"Having visitors come in and sing a few songs can really put smiles on their faces."



The children's ward is also very brightly decorated, with plenty of tinsel and lights.