My Fair Lady looking for crew and costumes

My Fair Lady director Cleone McRoberts talks with set designer and well-known Maryborough artist Willy Paes as volunteer Judy Anderson preps the backdrops.

A CAST of about 50 thespians were in rehearsals for the upcoming theatre production My Fair Lady.

Director Cleone McRoberts said they had

a very strong principle

cast.

Performers include Kaitlyn Spalding as Eliza, Greig Bolderrow as Higgins, John Lawrence as Mr Pickering, Gavin Bolderrow as Doolittle, Trish Milne as Mrs Higgins, Tim Holstein as Karpathy, and Hayden Imhoff as Freddy.

"I am very happy with the enthusiastic cast who are well ahead with their rehearsals schedule,” Cleone said.

"All the big dance numbers have been finished and polished and the vocal rehearsals taken by Tracey Wright are sounding amazing.”

Cleone said the sets and costumes were also well underway.

"A full rehearsal of Act I will be done at the Brolga this Sunday,” she said.

"I have been so impressed with the energy shown by all cast members and especially the young men who are now dancing so well with all of their trick moves.”

The My Fair Lady director mentioned they were looking for costumes and more backstage crew.

"We are looking at the moment for long white dresses for the big Ascot scene, which is all black and white, and evening gowns in all sizes,” Cleone said.

"We also need black tails and grey tails. When I did this 25 years ago we kept advertising in the Fraser Coast Chronicle and we had tails appearing from everyone, tucked away in the back of people's cupboards.”

My Fair Lady will be held at the Brolga Theatre on March 10-11 and tickets were now available.

Anyone interested in helping with the production can phone Cleone on

4121 4010, email maryboroughplayersinc@ hotmail.com or visit facebook.com/maryborough players.