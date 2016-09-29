27°
'My twin would be proud': Lauren kicks 33kg in 32 weeks

Amy Formosa
| 29th Sep 2016 6:34 AM Updated: 7:42 AM
KICKING GOALS AND KILOS: Grand Finalist in the Rapid Loss weight-loss competition, Hervey Bay's Lauren Kertland is now living life to the fullest.
KICKING GOALS AND KILOS: Grand Finalist in the Rapid Loss weight-loss competition, Hervey Bay's Lauren Kertland is now living life to the fullest. Valerie Horton

TWO years ago Lauren Kertland was a completely different person.

The person Lauren was before her weight-loss journey is a stark contrast to the strong and healthy woman she is today, now 33kg lighter, five dress sizes smaller and living life to the fullest.

"I feel like I have my life back for sure," the Hervey Bay mother-of-three said.

In 32 weeks Lauren dropped from 94kg to 61kg and Lauren went from a size 18-20 to a size 10.

 

BEFORE AND AFTER: Lauren Kertland went from a size 18-20 to a size 10.
BEFORE AND AFTER: Lauren Kertland went from a size 18-20 to a size 10.

She attributes her weight-loss to Rapid Loss, regular exercise and a commitment to a healthier lifestyle.

"If you're going to give it a go, try to stick to it for a month," Lauren said.

"Obviously there's still times where you can't be bothered, but you have to make that commitment.

"Set goals for yourself."

 

In 32 weeks Lauren Kertland lost a total of 33kgs dropping from 94kgs to 61kgs
In 32 weeks Lauren Kertland lost a total of 33kgs dropping from 94kgs to 61kgs

It was seeing photos of herself from a camping trip that kicked her into action.

"My kids took photos and I thought, that's it, I have got to get this weight off," she said.

"It's nice being able to walk into the shop and pick up a size 10."

Lauren's once unhealthy lifestyle was like many others on the Fraser Coast - the region boasts some of the highest obesity rates in Australia.

But now she has lost the weight, Lauren is doing things she once thought were impossible.

Recently she completed in her first 10km run, placing 11th out of hundreds of competitors.

"Two years ago I would have never thought I'd be able to run that far," she said.

"I'm going to buy a pair of roller skates - I used to love roller skating.

"I'm thinking about taking up roller derby, I haven't done roller skating in 15 years.

"But now I can."

Lauren said she believes the catalyst for her unhealthy lifestyle was triggered by the loss of her twin sister in 2008.

"I was drinking more than I should have and not really caring about my health," she said.

Today Lauren says if her sister was here she would be proud of her achievements.

"I stuck to it and it's so worth it," she said.

Soon the entire country could learn about the Hervey Bay woman's dramatic transformation now that she has made the top 10 finalists in a weight-loss competition for Rapid Loss and could appear on a commercial for the company.

As part of her health kick, Lauren has also joined the Fraser Coast Chronicle's Kick The Kilos campaign.

Through the Strava mobile phone app she has started recording some of her outdoor workouts.

"It's a good way for everyone to get fit," she said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  hervey bay, kick the kilos, strava, weight loss

