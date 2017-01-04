MYTH BUSTER: Is the ‘dome’ over Hervey Bay real?

ARTIST'S IMPRESSION: The dome over Hervey Bay, is thought to resemble the dome from the Simpsons Movie.

A HERVEY Bay urban legend that is brought up every time the region misses out on significant rainfall has been debunked by a meteorologist.

Many Fraser Coast residents jokingly refer to 'the Hervey Bay dome' when storms seemingly dodge the region despite heavy downpour in surrounding areas.

Well the Fraser Coast Chronicle sat down with the Bureau of Meteorology's forecaster Andrew Buffalino to have a chat about this frequent weather occurrence.

Mr Buffalino said it all comes down to the Fraser Coast drawing the short straw when it comes to rain.

"In reality, everyone thinks that rain misses them," he said.

"Many people are in desperate need of rain so there is an emotional attachment."

Mr Buffalino said Hervey Bay is most likely to get rain when there's a northerly or easterly system coming through.

"Thunderstorms are often confined in inland parts, so it may seem like Hervey Bay misses it," he said.

"There's already been a few millimetres in Hervey Bay this year.

"You can expect more rain here over the coming days."