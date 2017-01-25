Name mix-up of veteran associations creates unneeded concern

VIETNAM Veterans Association of Australia in Hervey Bay has been receiving calls of concern over the past week following news that a group with a similar name was closing.

President Bob Taylor said many people had mixed up the two groups and ran to the conclusion that it was the Vietnam Veterans Association shutting down.

"We've even had enquiries about people wanting to take over our old railway station in Freedom Park," Mr Taylor said.

It was actually the Hervey Bay Vietnam Veterans and Associated Forces Social Club that closed down - a completely separate group.

"The Vietnam Veterans Association reassures that we are here for our veterans and are definitely still operation," Mr Taylor said.

"We're even in the process of looking at another 10-year lease of the old railway station.

"Veterans are most welcome to drop-in at any time."

The Vietnam Veterans Association is open Monday-Friday, 9am-12.30pm, located at Freedom Park.

They will hold an annual general meeting on February 6.