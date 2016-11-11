34°
Nashos go a shade of purple for Remembrance Day

Blake Antrobus
| 11th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
REMBERING: John Tracey, Joy Hynes and Ian Deberts from the National Servicemen's Association with their purple poppy badges.
REMBERING: John Tracey, Joy Hynes and Ian Deberts from the National Servicemen's Association with their purple poppy badges.

THE purple poppy that John Tracey, Joy Hynes and Ian Debert hold is more than just a variation of the Remembrance Day Poppy.

It's a commemoration for the animals that served and died in the wars.

The pin was just one of many the National Servicemen's Association were selling down at Bunnings Warehouse on Thursday, in preparation for the Remembrance Day celebrations across the Coast.

"We've always have a stand for selling poppies at Armistice, Long Tan and Remembrance Days. There are a certain amount of them that are applicable for the days,” Ms Hynes said.

"It's the 2nd year here in Hervey Bay, but we did come from Moray Field and we did 10 years of it down there.

The day holds a special significance for Ian, whose father Jack was a squadron leader in the airforce during both wars.

"He put his aid up in 1916 to fly in England, and when he came to Australia he was flying Kittyhawks in the '76 squadron. He was in the airforce til the end of the war,” Mr Debert said.

"The Nashos have been now since 51-72, and there will probably never be anymore because a lot of people would never stand again.

"The Nashos are going strong here in Hervey Bay after we reformed here last year in October after it .”

