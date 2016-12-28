National Hobie Cat Championships start today

READY: The National Hobie Cat championships will be held in Hervey Bay from today until January 5. The start of a national championships race at Mooloolaba is pictured above.

IF YOU ask Peter Skewes what separates Hobie catamaran from other classes and categories of sailing, the answer comes quick and fast.

"It's like a big family,” the Jervis Bay native said.

"There's a lot of different classes within the fleet; we have the greatest diversity of catamarans.

"There's a lot of father-son or family teams in the Hobies, and we are like one big extended family.”

Skewes, the New South Wales Hobie Cat Association vice president, is one of a raft of Australia's best Hobie class sailors to compete at the national titles.

The first race starts at Hervey Bay Sailing Club about 11am, with two championship series to be contested between now and January 5.

Series one runs from today until Saturday, December 31, with the second series to run from January 2 until January 5.

The weather is expected to produce good conditions for at least the first few days of competition.