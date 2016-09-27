Need an excuse to go to Nikenbah? Here is one.

IS TURNING an old train shed into a café in the middle of Nikenbah a good idea?



The Depot Espresso Bar owner Cindy Avery said it definitely was.



Since this new eatery opened its doors at 42 Chapel Rd, Ms Avery said many customers were from throughout Fraser Coast and used the venue as a reason to come to Nikenbah.



"It has been really good, and quiet busy," she said.



"A lot of people are finding an excuse to come here and check it out."



The business opened two months ago, and Ms Avery originally though the café would mainly serve to local workers.



That view has not greatly expanded.



Three generations of the family are helping behind the scenes, including Ms Avery's mum Debbie Hamel and Ms Avery's daughter Kylah.



A local worker has also been hired, and the venue has already hosted a work experience placement.



It's not just the homemade food that's attracting the visitors to try the new eatery, but also the café's quirky vibes.



Plants surround the building, with green herbs growing outside at the back deck. Inside decorations give eyes plenty to look at.



Even with the changes which include the inclusion of a red roof, the 100-year-old shed is still recognisable.



"I wanted to keep the history aspect of the train shed alive with our decoration," Ms Avery said.



A photo wall includes a photo of the Nikenbah shed used for its original purpose, along with other photos that give a glimpse into the town's history.

