Need a job? Here's eight up for grabs on Fraser Coast now

1. Science Operations Officer
Applications are invited for the permanent position of Science Operations Officer, Aldridge State High School, Maryborough
2. Support teacher inclusive education
Xavier Catholic College is looking for a part-time fixed term support teacher.
3. Brickies and labourers required
Experienced brickies and labourers required.
4. Experienced medical receptionist
There is a casual position for an experienced medical receptionist with good people and communication skills.
5. Office Administrator
Bay City Engineering is Seeking an Office Administrator.
All applications by email only: enq@baycityengineering.com.au.
6. Recruitment Coordinator
Kingfisher Bay Resort Group is looking for a Recruitment Coordinator to join the team.
7. Truck Mechanic
DTM Timber requires the services of a full time truck mechanic to join our busy workshop based in Maryborough.
8. Physiotherapist
UnitingCare Health is looking for a physiotherapist to join the team.