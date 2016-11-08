32°
Business

Need a job? Here's eight up for grabs on Fraser Coast now

Amy Formosa
| 8th Nov 2016 12:17 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1. Science Operations Officer

Applications are invited for the permanent position of Science Operations Officer, Aldridge State High School, Maryborough

APPLY HERE

2. Support teacher inclusive education

Xavier Catholic College is looking for a part-time fixed term support teacher. 

APPLY HERE

There is a teaching position available on the Fraser Coast.
There is a teaching position available on the Fraser Coast. Thinkstock

3. Brickies and labourers required

Experienced brickies and labourers required.

APPLY HERE

4. Experienced medical receptionist

There is a casual position for an experienced medical receptionist with good people and communication skills.

APPLY HERE

Do you want a reception job?
Do you want a reception job? John Mccutcheon

5. Office Administrator 

Bay City Engineering is Seeking an Office Administrator.

All applications by email only: enq@baycityengineering.com.au.

6. Recruitment Coordinator 

Kingfisher Bay Resort Group is looking for a Recruitment Coordinator to join the team.

APPLY HERE

7. Truck Mechanic

DTM Timber requires the services of a full time truck mechanic to join our busy workshop based in Maryborough.

APPLY HERE 

8. Physiotherapist

UnitingCare Health is looking for a physiotherapist to join the team. 

APPLY HERE

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  employment fraser coast jobs work

Just In

MISSING AT SEA: Massive search covers 600km area

MISSING AT SEA: Massive search covers 600km area

EIGHT rescue helicopters, four fishing vessels, a VMR crew from Bundaberg and a plane are all searching for the man in rough seas near Fraser Island.

PICS: 4 crews back on scene as Dundathu fire sparks again

Rural firefighters on Tandora Rd at Dundathu.

Emergency crews were working well into Sunday night to contain it.

Hundreds to protest at Fraser Coast council meeting

Fraser Coast Regional Council - first official meeting in the Maryborough Council Chambers. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Community frustrations with Council have hit a boiling point.

Carol opens Fraser Coast's first Nurse Practitioner business

Nurse practitioner - Carol Gray.

"I just knew right then that I wanted to be a nurse."

Local Partners

Hearing provider shines at business awards

AUSTRALIAN Hearing Hervey Bay and Maryborough won the award for Best Health Provider at the Fraser Coast Business and Tourism awards.

Machines added to ward will help kids breathe better

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service General Manager of Family and Community Stephen Bell (middle) receives one of the two new Airvo machines from Toogum and District RSL's Ken Higgins and Bar Fly's Ken Stanton.

The equipment makes it easier to clear airways.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

If it's craft you're after, get along to this event

Craftfest kicks off today.

It's an event that is greatly anticipated every year.

Seven places to watch the Melbourne Cup on the Fraser Coast

Melbourne Cup.

Enjoy a glass of bubbly and pic a winner.

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Melissa Joan Hart's 'mom guilt'

Melissa Joan Hart feels guilty she is not being a good mother

Kelle Bryan can't touch her children because of lupus

Kelle Bryan's lupus means she is unable to "touch" her children

Jolie set to fights Pitt's bid for joint custody

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie has vowed not to give Brad Pitt joint custody

“Insane and racist”: Offshore detention like Trump's wall

“Anything can seem sane in comparison,” she said.

3D printing hooks up with simulation game

CQUniversity Dr Michael Cowling spent six months in the USA, working at the cutting-edge of augmented reality and 3D printing with Josh and Karen Tanenbaum, from the Transformative Play Lab at University of California Irvine.

CQUniversity researcher has returned from six months in the USA

Lorde second album update: "You'll have to hold on"

"I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name."

Lorde's new album won't be coming "tomorrow, or even next month"

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home...

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction in...

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

OWNER WANTS IT SOLD

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Forthcoming...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

Brand New Home

Lot 8 Belleni Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Fantastic home in a prime location in Point Vernon. The home features 4 bedrooms with ensuite, media room, Caesar stone bench tops and quality features...

ALL OFFERS PRESENTED

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous...

When Location Counts

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

STYLE QUALITY VALUE

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

THIS ONE OWNER HOME REPRESENTS, STYLE QUALITY VALUE ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT HAS, andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

5 Spacious bedrooms plus ensuite Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed Large home ideal for dual family 1045 m2 Block Book an inspection...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Auction in...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!