Need a job? Here's eight up for grabs on Fraser Coast now

1. Science Operations Officer

Applications are invited for the permanent position of Science Operations Officer, Aldridge State High School, Maryborough

2. Support teacher inclusive education

Xavier Catholic College is looking for a part-time fixed term support teacher.

3. Brickies and labourers required

Experienced brickies and labourers required.

4. Experienced medical receptionist

There is a casual position for an experienced medical receptionist with good people and communication skills.

5. Office Administrator

Bay City Engineering is Seeking an Office Administrator.

All applications by email only: enq@baycityengineering.com.au.

6. Recruitment Coordinator

Kingfisher Bay Resort Group is looking for a Recruitment Coordinator to join the team.

7. Truck Mechanic

DTM Timber requires the services of a full time truck mechanic to join our busy workshop based in Maryborough.

8. Physiotherapist

UnitingCare Health is looking for a physiotherapist to join the team.

