New $45M marina project: 117 villas to be built

The development will have multiple facilities including a community and reaction centre.

URANGAN will be home to a new gated community worth $45 million, with the developers saying it will help transform the marina precinct.

The Anchorage Lifestyle Living resort will contain 117 villas, a community centre, a gym, a four rink bowling green as well as park lands and dining facilities.

The villas will front the Great Sandy Strait, with views to Fraser Island and adjoining the Urangan Marina.

Developer Charles Richards said the project would create a unified vision and masterplan for the Urangan Marina precinct.

"Having a $45 million project commence in the Marina precinct will bring a revitalised and positive focus back into this region. As well as obvious Economic Benefits, jobs creation, and increased patronage to the Marina businesses,” he said.

The development will see the 117 homes constructed over 4 stages with Stage 1 incorporating 32 homes and the resort facilities including the massive architecturally designed community and recreational centres.

The 50,000sq m block of land had initially been marked by Mr Richards for a water-based theme park called Splash Bay.

The multi-million dollar water-park development application had even been approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council in December 2012 but never eventuated due to the economic climate and the state of Queensland tourism at the time.

But now the developer is confident the re-imagined use of the land will bring more vibrancy to Urangan.

"The commencement of The Anchorage Lifestyle Living resort will give confidence and reassurance to other Marina based businesses, residents and potential developers looking at the 'Marina Precinct' as an opportunity to invest,” Mr Richards said.

"The new 'Marina Masterplan' will obviously require investment, and potential investors gain confidence from positive activity within the Marina precinct from magnificent projects like The Anchorage Lifestyle Living Resort.”

For more information head to www.theanchoragehb .com.au