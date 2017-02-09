New aviation group takes flight from council

A NEW aviation group will look into expanding the business opportunities for Fraser Coast airports, after a council motion established the new group on Wednesday.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council unanimously passed a motion to establish the Advancing Aviation Advisory Group at Wednesday's council meeting, with the group aiming to provide advice to council on industry-specific issues at local airports.

The initial members list comprises of numerous council staff, members from the Chamber of Commerce and Fraser Coast Tourism & Events, among other groups involved.

Cr Paul Truscott, who holds the portfolio for Aviation, was enthusiastic about the motion being passed.

"This is the creation stage we're at now; purely just to set up the group for developing business development opportunities," he said.

"It has great potential to develop business opportunities, because we want to look at route development, tourism opportunities...and logistics in freight as well...and how we can make them happen, how we can increase those attractions to Fraser Coast airports."

Cr Truscott said the next stage would involve formulating the group with members and getting expressions of interest from aviation specialists, which could take only a few months.

"We want to particularly find people that have got skin in the game with regard to aviation, so people that are in the aviation field," he said.

The formation of the group comes as tenders are still being sought for a fuel facility at the Maryborough Airport.