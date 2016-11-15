A new BBQ trailer is available for hire for fundraisers

COMMUNITY groups looking to host sausage sizzles to help with their fundraising can now hire a BBQ trailer from another community group.



The Hervey Bay Amateur Fishing Club is excited to announce that the club now owns the BBQ trailer after receiving a $5500 grant from the Federal Government.



The money didn't buy the trailer itself, but was used to purchase material to build it.



Club treasurer Les Marsh said members of the fishing club worked together to make the cooking structure come to life.



"It took longer to make than expected," he said about the building process.



Mr Marsh emphasised that the trailer was for community groups to use rather than individuals.



It will also be used for Hervey Bay Amateur Fishing Club's own fundraising activities, and for Hervey Bay Sports Club.



"The cost for community groups to use it will be $20-$30 for a day," he said.



"And depending on when they are borrowing, we can take it up there too.



"It's all about helping the community."

Hervey Bay Amateur Fishing Club members with Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt. Annie Perets





The materials for the trailer were provided by Trailers Now and Bobs Tyre Service.

"Their support is greatly appreciated by the club," Mr Marsh said.



Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt congratulated the club on its choice of project from the Stronger Communities Programme grant.



"The Stronger Communities Programme has been a boost for community groups and organisations that would otherwise struggle to generate this type of funding," Mr Pitt said.

"The BBQ trailer will allow the Hervey Bay Amateur Fishing Club to run sausage sizzles to raise funds so it can host community fishing and educational clinics to promote best practice and techniques in fishing for all ages, from juniors to grandparents."



To book or enquire about the trailer, call Mr Marsh on 0439 545 066.

