New chairs to make hospital stay more comfortable

26th Oct 2016 2:56 PM
Dr Ian Truscott rests on one of the new overnighter chairs, watched by asset officer Maree Dollen and Auxiliary members Doreen Smith, June McLachlan, Marjory Williams and Christine Lee.
Dr Ian Truscott rests on one of the new overnighter chairs, watched by asset officer Maree Dollen and Auxiliary members Doreen Smith, June McLachlan, Marjory Williams and Christine Lee. Contributed to WBHHS

PATIENTS at Maryborough Hospital unable to walk can comfortably take trips to the toilet thanks to a new equipment donation.

The Maryborough Hospital Auxiliary has made the donations, with the help of Maryborough RSL, worth almost $13,000.

The donation includes three overnight chairs, allowing carers to sit comfortably by their loved ones during the day.

The chairs have an option of extending into relaxing beds for nighttime.

Maryborough Hospital senior medical officer Dr Ian Truscott said the chairs would make a noticeable difference.

"We want to make people feel as at home as possible and part of that is having family with them. These overnighter chairs enable more human care, which is what we are trying to do," Dr Truscott said.

"This is a wonderful donation from the Auxiliary and the RSL."

Auxiliary president Doreen Smith said the funds were raised through a canteen trolley and raffles, plus help from major organisations such as the RSL.

"Our members really work hard to raise the funds and it's marvellous to think we've done something useful to help people," Mrs Smith said.

The donation also included three Sara Steady chairs - one for each ward of the hospital - which enable patients to easily be transported around wards and can fit into small spaces.

Topics:  fraser coast maryborough hospital

