New boat ramp great excuse to target big summer whiting

Justin hooked this snapper off Arch Cliffs while on a trip with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing recently.

THIS week we have building tides to the new moon, which will make for some great pelagic fishing on the Bay and should also fire up the local summer whiting.

Burrum

Great news for Burrum Heads with the opening of its new boat ramp over the weekend.

This week's new moon tides will suit anglers wanting to target big summer whiting and will be a great excuse to use the new ramp facilities.

Working the flats and areas such as Black Bank will produce some quality whiting, with live yabbies and blood worms working the best.

Barra will also be worth looking for, but the bite window will be shorter over the bigger tides.

Out the front, mac and longtail tuna can be found in good numbers, harassing bait schools.

School mackerel, golden trevally and cod have been reported from the Burrum 8-Mile.

Platypus Bay

Platypus Bay should fish well for pelagics this week with mac tuna being very plentiful.

Longtails can be found between the mac tuna schools with golden trevally down deeper in the water column.

For bait fishos scarlets can be caught on strip baits and squid, with specimens to 50cm being reported from Platypus Bay.

Further south of Arch Cliffs school mackerel, golden trevally and sweetlip have been reported on the 6-Mile.

Local reefs

The local reef fishing has been good over the past month.

Blue parrot have switched on, with anglers enjoying the challenge of battling these freight trains on hand lines.

Live crabs are the only reliable way to catch them but please be mindful of the crab species and how many you need when collecting crabs.

Other species reported from the local reefs have been sweetlip, blackall, school mackerel, cod and moses perch.

Urangan Pier

Off the Urangan Pier there has been some good catches recently.

Big kingfish have come from the second channel along with golden trevally, grey mackerel, queenfish and longtail tuna.

In the first channel this week's tides will be great for targeting summer whiting.

The whiting can also be caught along the beaches and rock groins with yabbies again being the best bait.

Flathead have been taking live pike fished around the pylons with fish to 75cm being reported.

Sandy Strait

In the Strait, mac tuna have been present right through from Moon Point to Ungowa.

Mac tuna are a great sportfish and on light tackle provide excellent sport.

Along the flats whiting and flathead have been reported and in the creeks mud crabs are starting to come on.

For anglers looking for barra the Mary has been producing a few on trolled hard bodied lures, with a few good threadfin salmon also about.

Further down the strait cod and jew have been reported from the Ungowa ledges with the odd tailor still hanging around.

Wide Grounds

On the wide grounds coral trout have been reported coming from the southern gutters and 25 fathom hole.

Hussar, snapper, moses perch, parrot and sweetlip have also been caught on fresh baits out there.