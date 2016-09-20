NEW BUSINESS: Salon plans to be one-stop beauty shop

HAIRDRESSER and manager of Victorias Seacrets in Main St Kelly Maxwell took a risk joining the new business, but said she did not regret it for a second.

When Ms Maxwell moved to Hervey Bay from New South Wales, she was working in another salon.

One of her customers asked her if she would be interested in leaving her job and working at a brand new business.

The customer turned out to be Victoria Scherer; owner of the new Victorias Seacrets Hair Skin Beauty, which can be found where Cassisms Hair Design used to be.

Ms Maxwell said she had always liked to take risks.

"When she asked it was overwhelming, I didn't believe her at first," Ms Maxwell said.

"It was just a new opportunity, I like to take risks."

Victorias Seacrets took over the salon in mid August, and so far business was going well.

"We're just trying to get the name out there and let everyone know it's been taken over by new owners," she said.

"A few people that I do know have followed over into the new business."

The manager said Victorias Seacrets draws in a crowd with its budget haircuts for children, as well as discounts for seniors every day of the week.

"Other places will do it a few times a week," she said.

"But we have the specials on for seniors every day.

"There's a big demand for that here in Hervey Bay."

While the focus of the salon now is hair cuts, colours and styling, Ms Maxwell said there were plans to expand the business into an all-in-one beauty salon in the next few months.

"Eventually it's going to be a one-stop place where you can get your nails done, plus waxing and beauty work," she said.

"We're also planning to start stocking jewellery and gifts."

She said the salon was hoping to start selling the jewellery in the next few weeks.

